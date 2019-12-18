Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

TREX opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. Trex has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 560,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

