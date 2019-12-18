TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 121,737 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

