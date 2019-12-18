Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Raised to C at TheStreet

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

