TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

