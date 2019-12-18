TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $14.68. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1,332,400 shares.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

