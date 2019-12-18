Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from an add rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. Investec lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

