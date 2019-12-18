Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 17,750 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $291.85 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $293.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

