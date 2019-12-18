UBS Group Trims Heico (NYSE:HEI) Target Price to $115.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.44.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60. Heico has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heico will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.