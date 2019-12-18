Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 858.17 ($11.29).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDG opened at GBX 771.89 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 790.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 768.83. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.