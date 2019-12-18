Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,195 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.62. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

