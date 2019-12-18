Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,210 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,340 ($57.09) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,764 ($62.67).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,328.26 ($56.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,568.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,834.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 35.76 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

