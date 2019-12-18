Universe (UNI) Market Cap Tops $84,484.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a market cap of $84,484.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universe has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 95,451,434 coins and its circulating supply is 84,251,434 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

