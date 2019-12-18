ValuEngine Downgrades GATX (NYSE:GATX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE GATX opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. GATX has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,643,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,829,000 after acquiring an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

