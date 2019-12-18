ValuEngine Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.66.

MTH opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

