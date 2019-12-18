Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.20

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 5354928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $3,270,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $869,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $414,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

