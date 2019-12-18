Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) Insider Purchases £12,791.22 in Stock

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) insider Philip Holland purchased 639,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,791.22 ($16,826.12).

VLS stock opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59. Velocys PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.82 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Velocys in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Velocys

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

