Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Edward M. Schmults Sells 10,280 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 15.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 723,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 64.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

