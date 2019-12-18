Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,067 shares of company stock worth $1,123,934 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Vera Bradley by 224.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vera Bradley by 22.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.