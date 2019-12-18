Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Achieves $21.15 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $21.15 million and $12,573.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00148153 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Fatbtc and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc, Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

