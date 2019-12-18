Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Inrad Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Inrad Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and Inrad Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -147.65% N/A -426.72% Inrad Optics -5.43% -22.97% -7.75%

Risk & Volatility

Veritec has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veritec and Inrad Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritec and Inrad Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $310,000.00 7.65 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Inrad Optics $11.49 million 1.63 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Inrad Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Summary

Inrad Optics beats Veritec on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and provision of related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment. Additionally, the company offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services. Its optical components include planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers The company also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockels' cells and associated electronics. It serves corporations in the defense, aerospace, laser system, process control, and metrology sectors of the photonics industry, as well as the United States Government, national laboratories, and universities. The company markets its products through sales, marketing, and customer service teams, as well as through independent sales agents. Inrad Optics, Inc. also exports its products Europe, Israel, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Photonic Products Group, Inc. and changed its name to Inrad Optics, Inc. in 2012. Inrad Optics, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Northvale, New Jersey.

