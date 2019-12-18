Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Down 0.5%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 464 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.18), approximately 199,504 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 257,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.50 ($6.22).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.32.

