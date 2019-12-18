VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

