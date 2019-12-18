Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Trading 1.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.53, 1,162 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 35.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 3.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

