Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 422,896 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 422,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,883.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,075.10.

On Friday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 404,386 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,184.38.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 126,075 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $610,203.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,279 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $914,217.57.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 366,258 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,765,363.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPR opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $4.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,181,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 454,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

