Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00006050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.03 or 0.01847151 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,134,971 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinnest, HitBTC, Allbit, Huobi, DragonEX, COSS, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

