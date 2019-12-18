Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Lowered to $25.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

WVE opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $48.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

