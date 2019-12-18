Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $78.59 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wayfair by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

