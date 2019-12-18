Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 5,032 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $144,357.22.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $78.59 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,135,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

