Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205,216 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,421.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

