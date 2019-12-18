Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $102.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Leidos stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. 51,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

