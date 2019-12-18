Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 6,364 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Digital alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40.

WDC stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.