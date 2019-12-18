Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Sells $72,758.40 in Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12.

WDC stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

