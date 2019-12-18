William Blair Weighs in on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Get Palomar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $55.67.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Christianson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 5,153,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $180,578,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,037,500 shares of company stock worth $211,694,890 over the last ninety days.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.