Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,121.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,121.67 ($14.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.71) on Friday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,047 ($13.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 988.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 971.77.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

