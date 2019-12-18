Zacks: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Given $13.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

