Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.