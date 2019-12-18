Zacks: Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $5.98 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.