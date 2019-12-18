Zacks: Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $5.98 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.
