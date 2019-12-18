Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 457,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,424 over the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

