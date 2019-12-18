Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the fourth quarter have been stable in the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Moreover, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties. It also has access to Canadian Malartic, which is the largest producing gold mine in Canada and a major contributor to its quarterly production. However, the company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are concerns. Planned and unplanned mill shutdown may also exert pressure on its performance.”

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.74.

AEM stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 63.19 and a beta of -0.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

