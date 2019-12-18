Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $531.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

