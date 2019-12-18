Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.72.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $194,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

