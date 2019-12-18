Zacks: Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $39.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.73) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viela Bio an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $28.66 on Friday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Xiaomeng Tong acquired 36,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $676,706.25. Also, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,138,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 471,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,256.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

