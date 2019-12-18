ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $653.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $653.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00418501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00075482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00098269 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001077 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

