Zcoin Reaches Market Cap of $26.25 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00043492 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BX Thailand and Coinroom. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.01833232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02649497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00564305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00684841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00052455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015040 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,048,818 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, QBTC, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, Indodax, Koinex, Binance, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

