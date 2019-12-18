Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZEN. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zendesk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Zendesk stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $132,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,953 shares of company stock worth $6,219,044. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Zendesk by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

