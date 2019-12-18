Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $97,031.25 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $47,668.68.

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $889,902.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,579.97.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 313.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

