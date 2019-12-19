$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. William Lyon Homes posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLH stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

