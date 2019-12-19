$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post $1.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $1.16 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 million to $3.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $32.17 million to $38.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

ACRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of ACRX opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.02. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

