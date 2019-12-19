1,069 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,991. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.45.

NOW stock opened at $277.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day moving average of $268.01. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.25, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.