10,825 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

MPLX stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

